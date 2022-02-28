The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock Position Boosted by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 50.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.21.

Shares of Mosaic stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.63. 289,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,167,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.01%.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

