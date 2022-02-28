The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Boosted by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Southern were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 21,921 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,058,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 49,756 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern stock opened at $65.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.13. The firm has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $57,821.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,333 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.