The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Timken were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 268.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 577,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,767,000 after buying an additional 420,773 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Timken by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 68,306 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Timken by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

TKR opened at $66.19 on Monday. The Timken Company has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $92.39. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.22.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

