The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.93.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,865 shares of company stock worth $27,663,184. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,094. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $174.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

About Travelers Companies (Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.