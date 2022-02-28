The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,993.33 ($26.75).

Several research firms have commented on WEIR. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($21.13) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($26.57) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,470 ($33.14) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Shares of WEIR traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,582.50 ($21.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,484.50 ($19.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,028 ($27.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.11 billion and a PE ratio of -322.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,715.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,709.69.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.