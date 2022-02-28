Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.63.

THO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,603,000 after purchasing an additional 209,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,235,000 after purchasing an additional 173,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,911,000 after purchasing an additional 32,662 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its position in Thor Industries by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,369,000 after buying an additional 200,248 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Thor Industries by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,252,000 after buying an additional 128,139 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THO stock opened at $88.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.69. Thor Industries has a one year low of $80.47 and a one year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.17%.

About Thor Industries (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.