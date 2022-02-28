Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Thor Industries were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THO. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.11.

NYSE:THO opened at $88.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.69. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.47 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.02.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Thor Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amelia Huntington purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

