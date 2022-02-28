Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 25.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 22,045 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 36.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 919,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,140,000 after acquiring an additional 245,627 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 679,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,951,000 after acquiring an additional 19,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $43.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

