Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.26 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 23,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 632,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,213,000 after buying an additional 367,407 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,606,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,186,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,664,000 after buying an additional 120,697 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D stock opened at $79.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.32%.

D has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

Dominion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.