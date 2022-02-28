Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 25,318 Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,318 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vor Biopharma were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOR. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $16,851,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,130,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after buying an additional 356,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $2,098,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $1,597,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 77,211 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vor Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Shares of VOR opened at $8.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $51.50.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

