Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 43,542 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 286.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,542 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 785.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 38,143 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 248,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after purchasing an additional 160,541 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 575.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 38,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,075 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.54.

In other news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $91.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $99.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.37.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

