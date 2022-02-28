Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.28. 277,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,929. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Tivity Health’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 59.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after buying an additional 19,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,167,000 after buying an additional 63,172 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

