Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TVTY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tivity Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.41. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $29.18.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

