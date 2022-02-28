TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Shares of TJX opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average of $70.04. TJX Companies has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

