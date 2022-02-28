Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $93.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TD. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.14.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $82.43 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $60.36 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $150.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

