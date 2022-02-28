Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Stock Position Increased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 424.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 111,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,113,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,130 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,582,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,604,000 after purchasing an additional 376,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,695 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,794,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 49,614.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

TSEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

TSEM stock opened at $46.86 on Monday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tower Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.