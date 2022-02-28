Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Townsquare Media posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 105.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Townsquare Media.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,616. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $186.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 880,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 84,264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 24,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 112,139 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 100,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.