TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen cut their target price on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.71.

TPI Composites stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.52.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.77). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

