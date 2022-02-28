Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Position Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,141 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,586 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RIG opened at $3.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $5.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

