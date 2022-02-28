Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at Raymond James

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TOLWF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.15 to C$4.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.17.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of TOLWF stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.