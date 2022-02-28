Trilogy Metals’ (TMQ) “Sector Perform Overweight” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform overweight rating on shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of TMQ opened at $0.97 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Trilogy Metals news, CEO Tony Giardini bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,825,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 93,492 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 271,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

