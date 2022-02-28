Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives $41.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

TCOM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. New Street Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,283,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,963,000 after buying an additional 6,315,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,766,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,761 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $124,152,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,958,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407,274 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,374,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,493 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.13. 106,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,190,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.70 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

