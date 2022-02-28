Truist Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) – Truist Financial cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of FTI Consulting in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.99. Truist Financial also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $676.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.88 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 15.84%. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $145.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $114.02 and a twelve month high of $157.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth about $4,914,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 119,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 85,735 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,286,000 after acquiring an additional 22,509 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,241,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 84.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

