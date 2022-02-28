Truist Financial Lowers Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $135.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $150.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.32% from the company’s previous close.

IBP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

Shares of IBP opened at $92.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total value of $6,771,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

