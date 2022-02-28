Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $131,000 in Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of THRN. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,963,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,822,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,082,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRN opened at $4.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.67. Thorne Healthtech Inc has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thorne Healthtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Thorne Healthtech Company Profile

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

