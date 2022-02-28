Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $210,000 Investment in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,706,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,021,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,265,000 after buying an additional 581,085 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 601,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after buying an additional 367,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,923,000 after buying an additional 320,016 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,186,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,421,000 after buying an additional 247,000 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:REZI opened at $25.48 on Monday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.50.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resideo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

