Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 51,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCOR stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. comScore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $212.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

About comScore

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

