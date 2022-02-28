Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Citigroup

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TUP. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $16.36 on Monday. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.68 million, a P/E ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.90.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.27 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 67.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 31.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

