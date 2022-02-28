Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.79. Approximately 9,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 903,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TUP shares. StockNews.com cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $879.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.90.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,043,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,750,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,354,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 86,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $857,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.