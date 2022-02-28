Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 106,500 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 69,830,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,413 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,685,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,512,000 after buying an additional 5,573,877 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,449,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,474,000 after buying an additional 2,919,992 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,027,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,287,000 after buying an additional 1,805,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,149,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,504,000 after buying an additional 354,138 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $28.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLOK. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

