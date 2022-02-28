Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 639,900 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) by 535.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 759,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Agenus were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Agenus by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $2.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $685.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Agenus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79.

AGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

