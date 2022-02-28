Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Position in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Benefitfocus were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $10.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.57. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

Benefitfocus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

