Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $62.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.76, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 15,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $893,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $49,303.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,305 shares of company stock worth $15,313,381 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.