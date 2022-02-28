Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 127,900 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,426,000 after acquiring an additional 43,806 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after acquiring an additional 104,351 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,774,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 166.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,172,000 after buying an additional 1,095,698 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $157,905.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $69.39 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $59.27 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.78 and its 200 day moving average is $74.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

