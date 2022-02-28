Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 169,694 Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 419,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,694 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 290.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 323.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEA opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $515.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $18.20.

In related news, Director Charles Hugh Farkas Garner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,885.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Eber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $144,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 19,068 shares of company stock valued at $171,331 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

