Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 189,566 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 100.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,566 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $13.47 on Monday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NMFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About New Mountain Finance (Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.