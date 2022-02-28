Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,001,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,348 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $601.68 million, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.78. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $453.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chico’s FAS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About Chico's FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

