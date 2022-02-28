Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 146,861 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $16.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $516.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.03. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 20.95%. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

BZH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

