Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 139,869 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 139,869 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,204,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,005,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,060,000 after buying an additional 239,443 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 529,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,896,000 after buying an additional 395,556 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 255,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,418,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,017,000 after buying an additional 320,770 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBC opened at $45.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.55. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $56.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.44.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 2.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

