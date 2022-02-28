Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $31,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,701,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,604,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.70, for a total transaction of $2,303,538.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,907 shares of company stock worth $15,578,974 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.96.

Shares of TYL traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $432.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,466. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.80 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $477.22 and a 200 day moving average of $491.57. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

