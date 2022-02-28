UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $378.76 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,406,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,479 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $378,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $2.64 on Monday, hitting $100.76. The company had a trading volume of 503,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $72.74 and a 1 year high of $102.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.43 and a 200-day moving average of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.