UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $503.89 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,309,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,826 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $503,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.56. 134,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,584,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.34 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.38 and its 200-day moving average is $288.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $5,140,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total value of $2,969,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,513 shares of company stock valued at $71,071,961. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

