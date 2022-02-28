UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,564,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916,661 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $429,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $3.28 on Monday, hitting $158.84. The stock had a trading volume of 62,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,913. The stock has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.60.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

