UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 49,007 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,007 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $317,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total value of $4,745,174.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,128 shares of company stock worth $13,618,055. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.22.

REGN traded down $1.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $616.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $619.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.67. The company has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.