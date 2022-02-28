UBS Group AG Acquires 200 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $24,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,604,000 after buying an additional 83,950 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 695,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,845,000 after buying an additional 43,135 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1,091.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $190.27 on Monday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $163.45 and a 12 month high of $205.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.89.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

