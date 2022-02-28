UBS Group AG Acquires Shares of 396,560 iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 396,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,995,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILCG. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,655,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $62.48 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.41 and a 1 year high of $73.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.30.

