UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Chemed were worth $23,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHE. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Chemed by 300.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Chemed by 23.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter valued at $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

CHE stock opened at $480.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $539.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $486.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.31.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.53%.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

