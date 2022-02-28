UBS Group AG Buys 26,230 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,230 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $26,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,428,000 after buying an additional 92,658 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,299,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $140.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $126.57 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

