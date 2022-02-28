UBS Group AG Sells 20,407 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $23,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,013.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 151,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,759,000 after buying an additional 147,506 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,828,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 35,469 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11,297.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 19,544 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $107.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.54. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

