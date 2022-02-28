UBS Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €64.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($93.18) price objective on Basf in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($104.55) price objective on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($88.64) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on Basf in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on Basf in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Basf currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €82.07 ($93.26).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €60.43 ($68.67) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €65.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €64.32. The company has a market cap of $55.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. Basf has a 1 year low of €57.06 ($64.84) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($82.82).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

